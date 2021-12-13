CCG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $112.54 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $114.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

