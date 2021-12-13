CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,023 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,099 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $80.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

