CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61.

