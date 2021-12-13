Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $242.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $233.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

