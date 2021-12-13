Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $58,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.27. 33,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,579. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.