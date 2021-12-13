Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CPARU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,500. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

