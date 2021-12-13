Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $149.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE CTLT opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Catalent has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Catalent by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

