Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

