Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.33. 513,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,032,686. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

