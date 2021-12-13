Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,779,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $643.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $666.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

