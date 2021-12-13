Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,315. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

