Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,770. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $332.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

