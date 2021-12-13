Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 22,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 207,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.71. 224,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,319,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.