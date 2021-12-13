Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $27.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

