Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $27.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.89.
Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th.
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
