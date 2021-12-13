CargoX Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $30.96 million and approximately $117,390.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007104 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,627 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

