CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

CTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,208,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $253,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.5% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 633,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 247.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

