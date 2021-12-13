Cantillon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises approximately 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 5.29% of Brunswick worth $390,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BC opened at $95.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.73.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

