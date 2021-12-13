Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $277.36 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,583,172 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 36,834 shares during the period. Citrix Systems makes up about 1.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $277,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock opened at $81.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.