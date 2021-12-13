Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $514,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 83,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

TMO stock opened at $642.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.59. The firm has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.