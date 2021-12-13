Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $133,000 Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. 71,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,519,900. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

