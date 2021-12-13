Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.