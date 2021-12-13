Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,033 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,000. BHP Group makes up about 15.4% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $57.68. 70,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

