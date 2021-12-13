Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Entegris makes up about 3.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Entegris by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,835,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of ENTG traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.17. 6,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.68 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

