Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,062. Canadian Palladium Resources has a one year low of 0.04 and a one year high of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.08.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
See Also: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.