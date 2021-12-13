Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,062. Canadian Palladium Resources has a one year low of 0.04 and a one year high of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.08.

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

