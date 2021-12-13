Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,062,488.52. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Insiders sold a total of 316,950 shares of company stock worth $16,318,167 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$52.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.11. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market cap of C$62.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

