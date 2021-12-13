Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

