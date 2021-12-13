Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 166.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,791 shares of company stock worth $6,600,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.