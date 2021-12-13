Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 14,533 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

