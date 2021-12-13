Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Varonis Systems worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1,114.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 92,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,179 shares of company stock worth $10,889,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

