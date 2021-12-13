Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 15,657 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

WBA opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

