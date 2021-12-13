Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

DG stock opened at $222.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.61 and its 200 day moving average is $220.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

