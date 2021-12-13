Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 4,516 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $348.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.10 and a 200-day moving average of $298.67.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

