BSClaunch Price Tops $0.17 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $323,771.95 and $258,247.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.34 or 0.08096123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00079689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.63 or 1.00259463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

