Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

RA opened at $21.52 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

