Brokers Issue Forecasts for Greif, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Greif in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

GEF opened at $61.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Greif has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

