Brokerages Set Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) PT at C$26.11

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCL.A shares. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.27. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$18.25 and a 52 week high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.