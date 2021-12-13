Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Target Price at €60.84

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.84 ($68.36).

SHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €67.18 ($75.48) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion and a PE ratio of 42.79. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a one year high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

