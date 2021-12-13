Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) PT at $122.94

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PVH by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. PVH has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.