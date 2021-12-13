Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) PT at $14.78

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LICY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of LICY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.57. 1,230,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

