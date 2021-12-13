Brokerages Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target at $10.80

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPU. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

