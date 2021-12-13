Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $198.17

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of ADI opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $139.49 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average is $171.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

