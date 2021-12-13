Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report $5.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.91 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,278. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

