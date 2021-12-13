Brokerages Expect Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will post sales of $106.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.92 million and the lowest is $102.49 million. Preferred Apartment Communities reported sales of $121.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $452.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.91 million to $456.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $433.63 million, with estimates ranging from $419.28 million to $447.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. Truist raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 18,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,847. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $755.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

