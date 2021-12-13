Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.88. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

