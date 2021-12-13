Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Billion

Brokerages expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.55 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.59 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,554,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,935,588. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

