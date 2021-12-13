Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report sales of $139.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the lowest is $131.13 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $578.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

ORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 130,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orion Group by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 319,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

