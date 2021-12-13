Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.07 Million

Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce sales of $39.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.70 million and the highest is $39.50 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $32.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $135.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $136.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $213.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. 13,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $346.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 205,446 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.