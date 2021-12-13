Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.79. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.45.

NDAQ stock opened at $205.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $123.90 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,479 shares of company stock worth $908,804 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

