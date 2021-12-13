Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Lear posted earnings of $3.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $17.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $187.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average is $171.67. Lear has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lear by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.