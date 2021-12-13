Brokerages Anticipate Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Post $2.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

GRIN stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.87%.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

